Cranfield University professor named on engineering icons Tube map along with Alan Turing

“A trip to Bounds Green will never be the same again,” she joked

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cranfield University’s Professor Dame Helen Atkinson DBE FREng has been named as an engineering icon on a special Tube map.

The brainchild of the Royal Academy of Engineering (RAEng) and Transport for London (TFL), the engineering themed version of the iconic London Underground map recognises the pivotal role engineers play in shaping society, with 274 tube and Elizabeth line stations named after leading engineers.

A fraction of the Engineering Icons Tube Map

Advertisement

Advertisement

For National Engineering Day, Bounds Green underground station on the Piccadilly line has been renamed Dame Helen Atkinson as part of the initiative.

Dame Helen, who is pro-vice-chancellor – aerospace, transport and manufacturing, said: “I am delighted and humbled to be recognised on the Engineering Icons Tube Map for National Engineering Day. A trip to Bounds Green will never be the same again.”