News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Cranfield University professor named on engineering icons Tube map along with Alan Turing

“A trip to Bounds Green will never be the same again,” she joked
By Clare Turner
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 15:15 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 15:15 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Cranfield University’s Professor Dame Helen Atkinson DBE FREng has been named as an engineering icon on a special Tube map.

The brainchild of the Royal Academy of Engineering (RAEng) and Transport for London (TFL), the engineering themed version of the iconic London Underground map recognises the pivotal role engineers play in shaping society, with 274 tube and Elizabeth line stations named after leading engineers.

You can view the Engineering Icons Tube Map here

A fraction of the Engineering Icons Tube MapA fraction of the Engineering Icons Tube Map
A fraction of the Engineering Icons Tube Map
Most Popular

For National Engineering Day, Bounds Green underground station on the Piccadilly line has been renamed Dame Helen Atkinson as part of the initiative.

Dame Helen, who is pro-vice-chancellor – aerospace, transport and manufacturing, said: “I am delighted and humbled to be recognised on the Engineering Icons Tube Map for National Engineering Day. A trip to Bounds Green will never be the same again.”

Other names on the map include Alexander Graham Bell, Alan Turing and Sir Frank Whittle.