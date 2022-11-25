Council committed to improving the health and lives of Bedford children and families

Bedford Borough Council is committed to improving the health and lives of the borough’s children, young people and their families, a meeting has heard.

The council’s Executive (Wednesday, November 23) was told that the Children, Young People and their Families Plan 2022-2027 focuses on the issues that are important to children and young people within the borough.

The portfolio holder for health and wellbeing, councillor Louise Jackson (Labour, Harpur), said: “It sets out the strategic priorities for our work with our partners in health, education, policing, and the voluntary sector to improve the lives of children and young people in Bedford borough.

The council poster

“Over the last three years we’ve asked children and young people about what matters to them and what they think needs to be focused on.

“And I’m really proud of the six themes that have been identified in this plan, and all of this comes directly from young people.

“They want to feel safe and secure at home and in the community, they are concerned about the climate crisis,” she said.

“Children and young people want to have a positive educational experience, this is not just doing their best in core subjects, but experiencing a rich diversity of opportunities and learning at school.

The plan

“They want strong and safe relationships with their peers and the adults in their lives, and they understand the importance of good physical and mental health with support that is easily accessible when they need it.

“And we will ensure that we continue to listen to and respond to the voices and experiences of both children and young people,” she said.

“We hope that our partners in health, schools, police, and the voluntary sector will take these priorities into account when they are developing their own plans and strategies,” councillor Jackson said.

“We’ve developed a range of indicators to measure our progress against the six priority areas.

“But just as important as those measures is the feedback we will receive from our partners about the work they are doing to progress these areas.

