Council approves new special primary school on former Pulloxhill Lower School site

Central Bedfordshire Council has approved plans to open a new specialist primary school for children with social, emotional and mental health (SEMH) needs.

It will be a satellite of Larwood School, operated by Brighter Futures Educational Trust, and will offer up to 50 places for children with complex needs. The school is expected to welcome its first pupils in the 2025/26 academic year.

The long-term home for the school will be the former Pulloxhill Lower School site. But to ensure no delay in meeting the urgent demand, interim provision will be based at Beech Road – at a former special school in Dunstable – while refurbishment works are carried out.

Councillor Steve Owen, executive member for children and families and community safety, said: “Demand for specialist provision is growing and we know families are looking for reassurance and action. This decision shows we’re listening and delivering.

The site of the former Pulloxhill Lower School in Fieldside Road

“While, in the long term, Pulloxhill will provide high-quality education for children with SEMH needs, closer to home, utilising the site in Dunstable will allow us to do that even sooner, so it’s a significant milestone in our broader plan to ensure every child with SEND can access the right support, in the right place, at the right time. And by repurposing an existing site, we’re also reducing reliance on expensive, out-of-area placements.”

The approved proposal is expected to save the council between £1.24million and £2.6million annually compared to the cost of independent placements.

The Pulloxhill site will undergo phased refurbishment tailored to SEMH needs, including enhanced security, accessibility and suitable learning spaces.

