Consultation over future of lower school postponed due to by-election for Nadine Dorries' Mid Bedfordshire seat

The drop-in sessions and online events are being rescheduled

The six-week scheduled consultation into the future Ridgmont Lower School has been put back – and Nadine Dorries’ decision to finally step down is the reason why.

In a statement, Central Bedfordshire Council apologised for the inconvenience, and added: “We were anticipating an imminent decision about the by-election for the Member of Parliament seat for Mid Bedfordshire vacated by Nadine Dorries and the start of pre-election period of sensitivity may have coincided with this.”

The consultation will now run from September 12 to November 3.

The drop-in sessions and online events will also be rescheduled for after the by-election in the week starting October 30.

A month ago, we revealed how the six-week consultation was being done to consider “if closure of the school should be pursued or if there are other options for the future of Ridgmont Lower School”.