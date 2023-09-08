Consultation over future of lower school postponed due to by-election for Nadine Dorries' Mid Bedfordshire seat
The six-week scheduled consultation into the future Ridgmont Lower School has been put back – and Nadine Dorries’ decision to finally step down is the reason why.
In a statement, Central Bedfordshire Council apologised for the inconvenience, and added: “We were anticipating an imminent decision about the by-election for the Member of Parliament seat for Mid Bedfordshire vacated by Nadine Dorries and the start of pre-election period of sensitivity may have coincided with this.”
The consultation will now run from September 12 to November 3.
The drop-in sessions and online events will also be rescheduled for after the by-election in the week starting October 30.
A month ago, we revealed how the six-week consultation was being done to consider “if closure of the school should be pursued or if there are other options for the future of Ridgmont Lower School”.
Dorries originally announced she would resign "with immediate effect” in June but reneged on this. She eventually quit 12 weeks later.