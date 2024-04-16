Chiltern Learning Trust withdraws plans to merge Daubeney Academy and Kempston Academy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following a public consultation, Chiltern Learning Trust (CLT) has withdrawn its proposal to merge two of its Kempston academies.

CLT had raised the potential merger of Daubeney Academy and Kempston Academy due to the constraints of the Daubeney Academy site and the school’s facilities.

However, following the consultation, there was a clear consensus from parents to retain both schools – and Bedford Borough Council made it clear it was also its preference and offered £4.99 million capital investment in the Daubeney Academy site.

And – on Tuesday (April 23) – Daubeney Academy will be holding a special event for prospective parents who would like to send their child there in September 2024. Here, they’ll get the chance to explore the school and meet staff.

Adrian Rogers, CEO of CLT, said: “We appreciate the valuable input we received from our community during the consultation. The outcome reflected the need to retain a strong secondary school presence in Kempston.

“After careful consideration of all factors, including site limitations and student population forecasts, we’ve determined that focusing on retaining Daubeney Academy will best serve the needs of Kempston. We are working alongside the Bedford Borough Council to create a proposal that utilises their investment and benefits local students.”

Both Daubeney Academy (for pupils aged 11 to 16) and Kempston Academy (for pupils aged 11 to 18) joined CLT in May 2022.

Chris Carter, headteacher at Daubeney Academy said: “This is fantastic news for Daubeney Academy’s community. We are delighted that the school will remain open and continue to provide outstanding education to local students.”

Adrian added: “Since Daubeney and Kempston Academy joined the trust, we’ve invested over £1.5 million across both schools. This year, we are forecasting an additional £1.1 million, representing the largest investment in secondary education in Kempston, other than through the local authority, for many years.

“We are pleased with this outcome and understand the strong sense of community within each school. Through the new investment into Daubeney Academy, we aim to address accommodation issues, improve facilities, and create an environment that encourages academic excellence and personal development.