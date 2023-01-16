Children’s Laureate to visit Kempston Library
He’ll be there next Tuesday
By Clare Turner
4 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Jan 2023, 4:12pm
The new Waterstones Children’s Laureate – Joseph Coelho – is set to visit Kempston Library next week.
Joseph – who started his two-year tenure in July – will sign up for a library card and speak to visitors and staff between 1pm and 2pm on Tuesday, January, 24.
The award-winning performance poet and children's author will also be performing some of his poetry.
Call Kempston Library on 01234 276453 for more information about the event.