Children in Bedfordshire take on the Big Trike Ride for BBC Children in Need

More than 31,000 children at 350 Busy Bees nurseries, including 600 in Bedfordshire were challenged to the Big Trike Ride this week, an attempt to collectively trike, bike, or scoot 874 miles – the distance from Land’s End to John O’Groats.

The UK’s largest provider of early years childcare partnered with Team GB Olympian Sir Jason Kenny CBE to launch the nationwide fundraising initiative and raise vital funds for BBC Children in Need.

Jason Kenny, the most decorated GB Olympian of all time, has backed the initiative to inspire Busy Bees children and their parents to take part this month.

The fundraising challenge forms part of Busy Bees’ new partnership with BBC Children in Need, which launched this year and aims to help every child across the UK thrive and be the best they can be.

Children at Busy Bees Nurseries in Bedfordshire trike the distance for Children in Need

For the first time, Busy Bees’, toddlers and preschoolers will tackle the trike challenge in support of Paddy McGuinness’ Ultra Endurance Cycle Challenge, which will see him ride 300-miles across three nations on a classic Chopper bike.

Sir Jason Kenny said: "It's an honour to kick-start this mass cycling event. Encouraging young children to get involved in physical activities is something I’m passionate about, and it’s even better that it’s supporting such a worthy cause.

“You never know, there could be a few future gold medallists amongst these toddlers!”

Chris McCandless, Busy Bees Europe CEO, commented: “We’re thrilled to join forces with Jason Kenny for such a meaningful charity and cause. We believe in providing every child with the best start in life, so a partnership with Children in Need makes perfect sense for us. Hopefully the money raised will help to improve opportunities and lay the foundations for future success for other young people.

“We chose to take on this physical challenge to raise much-needed funds while encouraging children across our centres to get active, which plays an important part of their development and wellbeing.

“Having so many children and colleagues in our centres in [REGION] come together to support Children in Need is truly inspiring, and we’re immensely proud of them. We look forward to a successful Big Trike Ride and to seeing the positive impact it will have."

Claire Hoyle, Director of Income, Marketing & Communications at BBC Children in Need, added: "The Big Trike Ride is a fantastic way to engage children in fundraising while having fun and staying active. We are so grateful to the Busy Bees team and their ongoing commitment to raise funds to make life lighter for children and young people across the UK when they need it most. We look forward to seeing the incredible efforts of the children and their families attempting to cover the distance from Land’s End to John O’Groats."

BBC Children in Need funding brings the right people and places into children’s lives when they need help or support. Across the UK, children are facing greater challenges than ever, with mental health conditions such as anxiety and depression rising, and high levels of poverty leading to inequality and lack of opportunity.

Money raised during the 2024 appeal will help BBC Children in Need to continue working in communities across the four nations, funding people in family centres, community spaces, youth clubs and refuges; homeless shelters, hospices and helplines.

To support the children taking part in the Busy Bees Big Trike Ride, visit: www.justgiving.com/page/busy-bees-central-enrolments-team-1729518067846

For more information about BBC Children in Need, visit: www.bbc.co.uk/Pudsey