Children from Pine Cones and Livingstone Primary School add splash of colour to Bedford family hub

Children spent their Easter holidays adding a splash of colour outside Pine Cones Family Hub, with the help of Bedford Creative Arts.

A pair of sheds, on the grounds outside Pine Cones in Slade Walk, have had colourful murals added to their walls. The designs were created with the input of youngsters from both Pine Cones and the neighbouring Livingstone Primary School, as well as the artist taking inspiration from their surroundings.

Artist Emma Barnie said: “We did workshops at Pine Cones and Livingstone, talking to families and Year 5 children about what was important to them. They came up with the themes of fun, play, togetherness, trips out, protectiveness, support, and safety. We then came up with two different but complementary designs.”

One of the designs shows an enchanted forest, while the other has pine cones.

Anne Harnan, projects manager for Bedford Creative Arts, added: “We had children, their families and carers joining us throughout the week of painting, it’s been a really fun experience. We want to make it as welcoming as possible here, and what could be more welcoming than seeing your own hard work every day you come to the Family Hub?”

Family hubs are support centres for all families, from the moment you are expecting a child until they turn 19 or, if they have special educational needs, until they turn 25.

