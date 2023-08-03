Change to two-tier schooling is going ahead in Cranfield and Marston Moretaine despite delays in other areas

Central Bedfordshire Council is continuing with the Schools for the Future Programme for schools in the area

Marston Moreteyne Lower School (Forest End) Screenshot Google Streetview (C)2023 Google Image capture October 2020. Under the changes Houghton Conquest Lower School, Marston Moreteyne (Forest End) and (Church End), and Thomas Johnson Lower School will become primary schools.

Central Bedfordshire Council is continuing with the Schools for the Future Programme for schools in Cranfield and Marston Moretaine area – despite delays elsewhere.

Councillor Hayley Whitaker, the executive member for families, education and children, told the Executive (August 1): “We recently asked to pause the Schools for the Future Programme while we budget for moving the programme forward.

“Cranfield was not included in that pause as the viability had been concluded, and also the consultation that we’re looking at today had been completed,” the Independent councillor for Biggleswade West added.

Councillor Richard Wenham (Conservative, Clifton, Henlow and Langford) said: “This is clearly good news that this paper is coming forward after the confusion and mess of the last couple of months.”

He added that the delay with the Schools for the Future Programme in his ward was causing “enormous uncertainty, worry and anxiety for parents, headteachers and governors”.

Councillor Sue Clark (Conservative, Cranfield and Marston Moretaine) said: “Obviously, I’m very pleased that Cranfield and Marston has been given a reprieve.

“There was certainly no confusion or uncertainty about the future andprogress of this cluster until the Schools of the Future project was paused.

“It’s critically important that this school cluster goes forward in step with Bedford borough.

“Children go across the border to different schools at different stages, and the schools of course are absolutely preparing for this.

Councillor Clark added that the report does not give budgetary information.

“Certainly we would have put the cost for the council in the paper in the past, there’s no indication of the cost of the council,” she said.

“And I’d like confirmation that if building inflation is such that [funding] doesn’t prove sufficient, that the council will just not stop halfway through.

“Or will not restrict the changes that are needed to the schools in order for this to be successful, as it goes forward,” she asked.

Councillor Whitaker said: “As you will be aware budgetary concerns were part of the reason that a lot of the Schools of the Future Programme has been paused.

“And you will also be aware that we are just entering into the [Medium Term Financial Plan] process for the coming financial year.

“Therefore we will of course be considering how this project is funded going forward.

“But it would be reckless, I think, for us to put anything into this document until that process has been gone through,” she said.

The Executive approved the next stage to change the school cluster from three-tier to two-tier.