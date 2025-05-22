Central Bedfordshire College welcome a new principal

Central Bedfordshire College, part of The Bedford College Group, is pleased to announce that Susan Hadfield has been appointed as the new Campus Principal for the college following on from Sarah Mortimer.

Susan joined the college in 2024 as the interim Vice Principal at Tresham College before moving to Central Bedfordshire College as the interim Vice Principal working alongside Sarah.

Speaking about her new role Susan said “I am really excited about the new role and continuing to work with the team and students here. I am ambitious for every single student we have at the college and I know we can make a positive difference to the students’ lives and future prospects”

“We are located in the middle of a thriving and diverse community and it is essential for the community and local employers to recognise us as a key partner in making a difference, not just for our students but in the community as a whole.Everyone should know that Central Bedfordshire college is an excellent education provider of talented skilled individuals and as such it is the best place to study”.

Susan Hadfield Central Bedfordshire Principal

“We are continually investing in new technologies, people and the estate enabling us to continue delivering high quality ambitious curriculums to empower all learners to realise their future aspirations and goals”.

Central Bedfordshire college has four campuses across Central Bedfordshire, in Dunstable, Houghton Regis, Luton and Leighton buzzard as well as a fully operation hair and beauty salon, a dedicated digital media facility and a City and Guilds approved training centre. The college offers a range of courses, full-time and part-time, vocational and academic, from further education to higher education.

One of Susan’s initial priorities is to develop the current curriculum to align with the needs of local employers and integrate new technologies: “There is an opportunity to enhance curriculum design, incorporating new technologies and AI to inspire teachers and students. Building stronger partnerships with local employers is crucial to understanding the skills required by the job market and adapting the curriculum to improve employment prospects for learners”.

“It is also important to focus on helping students to develop interpersonal skills and confidence.Health and wellbeing are a major priority for us. The college aims to move beyond just focusing on qualifications to develop a more holistic, student-centric curriculum that focuses on cultural capital to prepare students for the next steps in their lives”.

For more information about Central Bedfordshire College and the courses they offer visit the website: Central Bedfordshire College | The Bedford College Group