Central Bedfordshire College celebrates students of the year
The event celebrated the achievements in 15 award categories supported by sponsors AEGIS Support Services and Mindful Education.
Ellise Buckingham was named as Outstanding Student of the Year having consistently performed well in the face of challenges during her time at Central Bedfordshire College. Ellise is a young carer and has juggled her home responsibilities and the responsibilities she has at college. Not only has Ellise achieved a Distinction* in her Extended Diploma, Ellise has also successfully passed the application to start her Police Constable Degree Apprenticeship. Both of Ellise’s tutors are very proud of her personal and academic growth and we wish her a long and happy career in the police.
Sarah Mortimer, Principal of Central Bedfordshire College said: “Achievement comes in many forms, and our strength at Central Bedfordshire College lies in recognising that. Some students achieve by attaining high grades, whilst others succeed by forming friendships and growing emotionally. For some, achievement means understanding their strengths and weaknesses or overcoming adversity. Some students start with lower grades and steadily improve, whilst others begin high and continue to excel. For me, achievement is about leaving college ready to live your life to the fullest, whatever that means for you”
Other students awarded were:
ACCESS TO HIGHER EDUCATION
Amy Allard - Access to HE
ANIMAL CARE
Tegan Long - Certificate in Skills for Independent Living (Pathways Employability - Land Based Studies)
BUSINESS
Tia Iqbal - BTEC Level 3 National Foundation Diploma in Business
CONSTRUCTION
Jordan Ackuaku – City & Guilds Level 2 Technical Certificate in Plumbing Studies
COMPUTING
Cody Maltby - Gateway Level 2 Diploma in Digital IT Skills
CREATIVE ARTS & PERFORMANCE
Michelle Kowai - UAL Level 3 Applied General Extended Diploma in Digital Art & Design: Animation
ENGINEERING & MOTOR VEHICLE - JOINT WINNERS
Luke Robinson - City & Guilds Level 2 Diploma in Vehicle Maintenance
Nicholas Else - City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Vehicle Maintenance
ESOL AND SKILLS FOR LIFE
Tiana Bukedde - Edexcel Entry 3 Functional Skills in English & Mathematic
FOUNDATION & PRINCE’S TRUST
Reece Stroud - Gateway Entry 3 Certificate in Skills for Independent Living (Pathways Gateway to Learning)
HAIR & BEAUTY
Rafaqat Un Nisa - VTCT Level 2 NVQ Diploma in Beauty Therapy
HEALTHCARE & CHILDCARE JOINT WINNERS
Asmi Mehratu - NCFE Cache Level 3 Extended Diploma in Health and Social Care
Keeley Bernarde - NCFE Cache Level 3 Diploma in Adult Care
HOSPITALITY & CATERING
Shantaya Bernard – City & Guilds Level 2 Diploma in Culinary Skills
PERFORMING ARTS & MUSIC
Josh Leon - Pearson Level 3 National Extended Diploma in Performing Art
SPORT, TRAVEL & TOURISM AND UNIFORMED SERVICES
Ellise Buckingham - NCFE Level 3 Extended Diploma in Entry to the Uniformed Services
