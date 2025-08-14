Celebrating improvement with Wixams Academy’s A-level results

Congratulations to the second cohort of Year 13 students to complete their A-levels at Wixams Academy. Their hard work and determination have led to encouraging results across a variety of subjects. In comparison to last year’s A-Level outcomes, the students are achieving better grades and gaining entry into the universities, colleges and apprenticeships of their choice. Two-thirds of students will be attending their first-choice university.

The students will be taking up courses to study at some of the best universities in the country with 73% heading off to university and 27% taking up apprenticeships, work or volunteering internationally.

Students have won places at a range of universities, including Brunel (English Literature), Durham (Criminology), Essex (Law), Loughborough (Sports and Psychology), Nottingham Trent (Law, Business, Accounting), Sussex (Maths) and University of East Anglia (Geology).

In line with Sixth Forms locally a number of students have chosen to study closer to home at the Universities of Hertfordshire, Northampton and Bedfordshire, in a range of broad subjects.

Students are also joining apprenticeship courses in logistics at Kite (a national logistics company) and entering the workplace in a range of sectors including; graphic design, heating engineering, events management and hospitality.

Of special note are those students who are studying abroad in Central Europe and other students taking a gap year to volunteer in Africa and America. Moving abroad to study and volunteer is an exciting opportunity and the academy is confident they will shine in their international pursuits.

Wixams Academy is particularly proud of students who have overcome different challenges, making strong progress and now moving forward to study degree programmes in subjects such as Criminology, English Literature and Sociology.

This significant improvement in results and broad range of destinations reflects the hard work of students, the guidance of teachers, the support of parents and the enhancements which the academy have put in place at the Sixth Form, including introducing supervised study to increase focus, additional lesson hours and extra tuition and online learning support. This is all part of the academies vision to create one of the best Sixth Forms in Bedford.

Nathaniel Wilson, Headteacher of Wixams Academy, expressed his pride in students’ achievements, stating: “It’s very rewarding to see our students receiving their results. I'm pleased that they are well-prepared to take their next steps, whether that’s heading to university, starting apprenticeships, or entering the workforce. Congratulations to all!”

Hywel Jones, Director of Secondary Education of the Knowledge Schools Trust, emphasised that these results mark the next step in progress for Wixams Academy: “We are pleased that we have made steady improvements in our Sixth Form and look forward to redoubling our efforts to create the best state school Sixth Form in the local Bedford community.”