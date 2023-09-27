Celebrating 4,000 years of service to children in Bedford

Number play’ by Lavenders Day Nursery practitioners in Bedford took on a whole new meaning as they celebrated a landmark 4,000 years of loyal service to generations of children and their employee-owned company.

The practitioners from the Ofsted-rated ‘Outstanding’ day nursery in Bushmead Avenue, joined 200 colleagues at a special dinner marking 15 years and over at the employee owned Childbase Partnership, a UK Great Place to Work and a Sunday Times Best Place to Work 2023.

In addition to a share in cash rewards totalling nearly £160,000 so far this year, marking long service achievements from 5 years upwards at the company, the partygoers also receive an extra week of annual leave in their milestone year.

For Lisa Marie Anesi, preparing to celebrate her 20th year in 2024 as a member of the Lavenders team - one of 44 award-winning company day nursery teams in England – the benefits go much deeper.

“Childbase has always been so supportive during my work life, with great training and opportunities, but also in my personal life, through my pregnancies, being a staff parent and also following a traumatic hand injury a few years back,” she said.

“I’m proud to be an employee owner of this organisation and love my job,” she added.

Emma Rooney, Chief Executive Officer at Childbase Partnership – employee-owned since 2017 with 44 award-winning day nurseries in England - described her long serving colleagues as standard-bearers’ for the company’s mission to deliver outstanding outcomes for over 6,000 children.

“You are role models, mentors and a source of inspiration and motivation to your colleagues company wide. I am immensely proud to work alongside each and every one of you and look forward to seeing all of the great things I know you will accomplish in the coming years,” she said.

Additional holiday awarded in the milestone year of long service is one extra day for those reaching five years, and a week of annual leave for those achieving 10, 15, 20 and more years.