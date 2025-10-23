Celebrating 35 years of Lavenders Day Nursery

Festivities were well underway at Lavenders Day Nursery in Bedford as proud colleagues and children marked the setting’s 35th birthday with a day of celebration and dress-up.

Decorated with balloons and bunting for the special occasion, the Ofsted-rated ‘Outstanding’ setting on Bushmead Avenue provided the perfect backdrop for nostalgia, as devoted teams reflected on cherished memories and the thousands of young lives they’ve helped to shape since opening their doors in 1990, all whilst enjoying a buffet lunch, goody bags and cake.

Throughout the day, children were delighted to immerse themselves in all the activities on offer, including a cream tea dinner, party games, music, dancing and arts and crafts sessions where they made special birthday cards and artwork to honour the milestone.

Over the years, Lavenders have taken part in endless community ventures, including visiting residents in local care homes and taking part in litter picking initiatives to clear up their area, as well as being the proud holders of a host of accolades, including the prestigious Green Flag with Distinction, the highest award from Eco-Schools for their environmental efforts.

Children and colleagues at Lavenders dress up for the occasion

Since opening, the nursery and its colleagues have also helped raise tens of thousands of pounds for causes including the British Heart Foundation and Mind with fundraisers like sleep rough nights and summer fayres, as well as making regular donations to local food banks, contributing to the 3.5 million plus figure raised by Childbase Partnership for charity.

Lavenders Day Nursery Manager, Dizzie Newberry explained; “Celebrating 35 years is a truly special milestone for our nursery community. It has been wonderful to look back on the memories, achievements and relationships that have shaped Lavenders over the years. We are incredibly proud of our dedicated team, the strong bonds we’ve built with families, and the impact we continue to make both within our community.”

Lavenders Day Nursery is part of the employee-owned Childbase Partnership.