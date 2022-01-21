Ofsted inspectors have praised a Bedford primary school for the “extra steps” it has taken during the pandemic to ensure pupils make progress and are safe and confident.

Inspectors rated Cauldwell Primary School in South Bedford as 'good' in a glowing report, which commended its “sense of family”, its “high ambitions for pupils” and its “well-designed curriculum”.

The school, which is part of HEART Academies Trust, was also praised for the way it teaches reading and gives children responsibility.

Cauldwell Primary School students

The report - which was published today (January 21) - stated: "Pupils sum up best what it is like to attend Cauldwell school by saying ‘I feel special’ and ‘my voice is heard’. Pupils know that they are valued."

It went on to say: "Leaders, staff, governors and the trust share a firm belief that no pupil has insurmountable barriers to academic and social success. The school’s well-designed curriculum reflects this belief, and leaders’ high ambitions for pupils."

Inspectors said pupils clearly enjoyed ‘Spooky Story Days’ and “delighted in learning new vocabulary”. They said that initiatives, such as the ‘weekly special person’ award and the prefect and buddy system meant that “visitors cannot fail to notice [the school’s] sense of family”.

And they also praised the school's safeguarding, saying: "Staff know that, ‘If pupils are not safe and happy, nothing else matters’.

"All parents, pupils and staff spoken with or who responded to surveys consider that pupils are safe at Cauldwell School. Pupils are taught strategies to stay safe, including when online."

“Staff play their full part so that pupils are safe, confident and make progress in their learning,” the inspectors said.

“Adults took, and continue to take, extra steps to do so during the national pandemic.”

The praise comes only weeks after two other HEART Academies Trust schools, Shortstown Primary School in Cardington, Bedford, and Shackleton Primary, off Elstow Road in central Bedford, were also given glowing Ofsted reports.

Judith Apps, Headteacher of Cauldwell, said: “At Cauldwell, we strongly believe that there are no insurmountable barriers to our pupils’ success.”

David Morris, Chief Executive Officer of HEART Academies Trust, said: “I am immensely proud of what Cauldwell has achieved, particularly given the challenges of the pandemic.