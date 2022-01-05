The Addams Family cast

Talented youngesters at a Bedford school have won a national award for their production of The Addams Family.

Castle Newnham School's 4SIXTEEN Theatre Company’s production was nominated for Best Youth Production at the National Operatic and Dramatic Association Awards 2020/2021.

And young star Hunter won the Best Youth Performance award for his portrayal of Gomez Addams.

The show was performed in March 2020, just before the first Covid-19 lockdown.

Proud Ruth Wilkes, Principal of the Castle Newnham Foundation said: “Our performing arts’ opportunities are such a strength of our school and allow pupils with wide-ranging interests to be part of a team, to be creative and to gain confidence in so many ways.

"The fact that the high-quality of our productions is recognised frequently through awards such as this one is testament to the dedication, skill and enthusiasm of our brilliant team of

teachers and support staff.”

Luke Skeel, Federation Head of Performing Arts added: "We are overwhelmed to be nominated for this award. We have really missed our productions and we are very proud of our last production which was performed just before the first lockdown. We are very proud of Hunter for winning his award too - a great achievement."

4SIXTEEN Theatre Company have an exciting year ahead in 2022 with three productions set to be performed: Legally Blonde, Cinderella and Matilda.