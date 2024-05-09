Castle Newnham School given approval to join Bedfordshire Schools Trust

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Bedfordshire Schools Trust (BEST) is delighted to announce Castle Newnham School has been given the go-ahead to join our trust by the Department for Education.

The school’s application has this week been formally approved by the DfE’s Regional Director for the East of England, Jonathan Duff.

Castle Newnham is a federation of two schools – one primary and one secondary – coming together as a single school community to provide all-through education to 1,400 pupils in the centre of Bedford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BEST currently comprises 10 schools and five nurseries located across Central Bedfordshire, including in Shefford, Stotfold, Arlesey and Biggleswade.

Senior staff from BEST and Castle Newnham School

BEST Chief Executive Officer Dr Alan Lee said: “I am absolutely thrilled that Castle Newnham School will become the next member of our BEST family of schools and nurseries. This is hugely positive for both the school and our trust, as well as our local communities in Bedfordshire.

“When Castle Newnham officially joins, our learning community will grow to over 7,500 children and more than 1,000 staff, giving many more opportunities for us to collaborate and ‘grow the BEST in everyone’.”

BEST Chair of Trustees Ilona Bond said: “I am delighted to welcome Castle Newnham School to our trust following the Regional Director’s formal approval.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is wonderful news for the trust and the school and will allow both communities to get stronger together.”

Castle Newnham Federation Principal Ruth Wilkes said: “Since we began exploring joining a trust we have always felt that the vision and values of both Castle Newnham and BEST were closely aligned. This decision will allow Castle Newnham to continue to thrive while also being part of and collaborate with a much larger community.

“We are so excited to be joining the BEST family and for our pupils and staff to be able to benefit from some of the huge advantages being part of a multi-academy trust brings.”

Castle Newnham Chair of Governors Tom Barwood said: “This is a milestone moment and we are really pleased the Regional Director has agreed with us that joining BEST is the best way forward for our school community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I look forward to the next stages of the formal process now taking place to enable a smooth transition for Castle Newnham into BEST.”