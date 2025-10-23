Castle Newnham launches ‘Chromebook Quest’ - local businesses called to bridge the digital divide

Castle Newnham School, in partnership with local estate agency Hollands Smith, has launched the Chromebook Quest - a community-led fundraising drive to provide 30 new Chromebooks for pupils across the school.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With an initial fundraising target of £8,400 - £280 per device - the school is calling on Bedford-based businesses to donate, whether to part-fund or fully fund devices.

“A pupil without digital literacy in 2025 is like a writer who doesn’t know how to use a pen,”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

says Sara Levesley, Headteacher of Castle Newnham’s Secondary School. In today’s fast-moving world, digital skills are essential - and we’re committed to equipping all our learners to thrive.”

Year 7 pupils, Rob Smith of Hollands Smith, Mrs Clements, Head of Year 8 and Miss Bloor, Inclusion and Advisory Teacher

Why Chromebooks?

From interactive map work in Geography to collaborative writing in English, Chromebooks are transforming classroom learning. But demand for devices has outpaced supply - particularly for pupils who don’t have access to technology at home.

“Chromebooks open up the whole curriculum to our pupils with English as an Additional Language,” says the school’s English as an Additional Language lead. “They assist in breaking

down language barriers and give pupils a voice while their own language proficiency develops.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Castle Newnham Chromebook Quest, in collaboration with Hollands Smith and Bedford businesses

In Geography, students use live weather data, spreadsheet tools and maps to explore the world around them.

“We’re excited about the future for young geographers at Castle Newnham,” says the Head of Geography. “With better access to Chromebooks, our lessons become more interactive, analytical and meaningful.”

In English, Chromebooks enable pupils to work together on writing tasks in real time.

“They completely changed how we teach collaborative writing,” says an English teacher. “Pupils can give feedback, edit together and engage dynamically in a way that just isn’t possible on paper.”

Year 7 pupils at Castle Newnham School

A message from the campaign

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We see every day how important these tools are for children’s learning - and having a daughter at the school, I understand the real impact they can have,” says Rob Smith of Hollands Smith Estate Agents, who is helping to lead the campaign.

“As a local business, we’re proud to support this initiative and would encourage others across Bedford to get involved. Even a small pledge can make a big difference to a child’s future.”

How businesses can help:

Castle Newnham pupils using Chromebooks in class

Pledge to support part or full purchase (£280) of a Chromebook - our initial aim is to raise £8,400 for 30 chromebooks.

Every supporter will be recognised on a public Pledge Wall, school social media, and within the Castle Newnham community

Show your business’s commitment to local education, digital inclusion and social mobility

Get involved:

📧 Visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/castle-newnham-chromebook-quest to pledge your support

📲 Follow campaign progress on social media via Hollands Smith and Castle Newnham School on facebook and instagram.

Together, we can bridge the digital gap - one pledge at a time.