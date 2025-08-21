Smiles all roundplaceholder image
Smiles all round

Castle Newnham celebrates GCSEs as young people pick up their results

By Craig Smith
Contributor
Published 21st Aug 2025, 13:02 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2025, 13:16 BST
Castle Newnham Academy in Bedford is delighted to announce an excellent set of GCSE results for the Class of 2025, reflecting the hard work and determination of its pupils and staff.

These outcomes are a testament to the school's CORE values of Community, Opportunity, Respect and Excellence.

Many pupils have made outstanding progress in their academic journey, but special congratulations must go to several pupils for their outstanding performance. This includes Filip Tovilovic, Arbri Miha, Leo Halimi, Clover Hunter-Bronwnsett (pictured), Bilal Shaikh (pictured), Isaac Barwood, Matilda Smith, Gosia Malaj and Jin Dana, who all achieved top grades across a range of subjects.

Particular commendation goes to Maths (where 75% of pupils achieved above a Grade 4), English, whose results have improved again this year, Hospitality & Catering and French. Nearly all subjects at the school have demonstrated improvements in results this year highlighting Castle Newnham's ambitious vision for its community.

Headteacher - Secondary, Mrs. Sara Levesley, expressed immense pride: "We are thrilled with this year's GCSE results and I want to congratulate our Year 11 pupils and staff today. Our fantastic pupils, their dedicated teachers and their supportive families worked very hard, and everyone who was part of their journey should feel justifiably proud.'

'This group of young people started secondary school under the disruption of COVID and they have worked hard to catch them up on lost and disrupted learning. They had to face many issues that other year groups did not.'

'As a school we feel proud to see our young people achieve stronger grades at GCSE year on year. This means they have the keys to move on with confidence to the next stage in their lives. Nothing should hold them back from what they want to achieve in the future.'

Dr Alan Lee, Chief Executive Officer of BEST, said:

It was a privilege and a joy to watch students at Castle Newnham School (CNS) receive their results this morning. From the hugs, smiles and happy students, parents and school staff it was easy to see that once again this year results have improved significantly at the school. I congratulate and thank all the CNS Community for the success and hard work involved: enjoy!

Congratulations

