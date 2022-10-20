Candidates for positions in Bedford schools could be subjected to online searches

Emma Dancer, policy & workforce development officer, told the committee that the searches must be consistent for all and they should only consider relevant information.

Short-listed candidates for roles in Bedford borough schools could be subjected to online searches following an update to the recruitment and selection processes, a meeting has heard.

A report presented to the council’s Joint Consultative and Negotiating Committee on Tuesday (October 18) said the Code of Practice for Recruitment and Selection, and the Online Recruitment Checks Guidance both help schools “to make safer recruitment decisions and prevent unsuitable people from working with children”.

New supplementary guidance for schools provides recommendations around conducting online searches for short-listed candidates.

The new guidance states: “In addition, as part of the short-listing process schools and colleges should consider carrying out an online search as part of their due diligence on the short-listed candidates.

“This may help identify any incidents or issues that have happened, and are publicly available online, which the school or college might want to explore with the applicant at interview.”

Emma Dancer, policy & workforce development officer, told the committee that the searches must be consistent for all and they should only consider relevant information.

“For example, you’re looking at checking [their] suitability to work with children,” she said.

Ms Dancer added: “Any concerns must be discussed with the candidate to establish the facts and to make an informed decision the same way you would with a DBS [Disclosure and Barring Service] check.

“You need to look at all the facts around it, check if it’s the actual person to make sure that there’s no mistaken identity.

“You would want to look at the history of it when it happened, and the background to it in exactly the same way you would make consideration around a positive DBS.

“And the main aim of this [new] guidance is to provide clarity for schools on how to carry out the checks in a way that’s fair and to avoid any discrimination,” she said.