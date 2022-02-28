Can you donate 4G dongles for less fortunate Bedford school pupils?

Bedford's Heart Academies Trust is appealing to businesses to donate between 20 and 30 4G dongles with sim cards.

They are for less fortunate children who need to learn from home but are unable to get access to the internet.

According to a spokesman for the trust: "Some of our families struggle day to day and have no funds to have internet at their home.

Heart Academies Trust is a multi-academy trust comprising of Bedford Academy, Cauldwell Primary (pictured), Shackleton Primary and Shortstown Primary

"Giving them access to the internet with a sim card and 4G dongle is a great way for our children to work at home whether they are off sick, or even just to do homework or to learn new things on weekends or evenings."

