Can you donate 4G dongles for less fortunate Bedford school pupils?
The trust is hoping to hear from businesses
Bedford's Heart Academies Trust is appealing to businesses to donate between 20 and 30 4G dongles with sim cards.
They are for less fortunate children who need to learn from home but are unable to get access to the internet.
According to a spokesman for the trust: "Some of our families struggle day to day and have no funds to have internet at their home.
"Giving them access to the internet with a sim card and 4G dongle is a great way for our children to work at home whether they are off sick, or even just to do homework or to learn new things on weekends or evenings."
Heart Academies Trust is a multi-academy trust comprising of Bedford Academy, Cauldwell Primary, Shackleton Primary and Shortstown Primary.
If your company is able to donate dongles or sponsor a sim card, write to Heart Academies Trust, Suite C, Emerald Court, Pilgrims Centre, Brickhill Drive, Bedford MK41 7PZ.
Alternatively, email [email protected] or visit here