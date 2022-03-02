Calling all budding scientists - the Science Lab returns to The Higgins Bedford
Though be warned, some places need to be booked
To celebrate British Science Week The Higgins Bedford plays host to Science Lab next weekend.
Although this year’s free event - on Saturday, March 12 - is smaller than in previous years, there will still be plenty of activities for budding scientists to get involved with.
Families are invited to find out more about wild flowers with Bedfordshire Wildlife Trust and plant some that can be taken home. Booking is essential as places are limited.
Bedfordshire Natural History Society will also be on hand, offering the chance to explore animals, insects and plants.
In addition, families can join Bedford School to take a closer look at pond life and learn how to build bug houses.
At the only online activity, families will have the opportunity to put questions to Dr Emma Nicholls, who was part of the specialist team that excavated the Rutland Sea Dragon in 2021. Booking is essential as places are limited.
All activities are free to join in and will run from 10:30am until 4pm.
Places can be booked online or by calling the box office on 01234 718044 – lines open Monday to Friday, between 11am and 3pm.