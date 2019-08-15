Bumper crop of A Level students at Redborne Upper School

The biggest sixth form in Central Bedfordshire has seen the number of students completing their A Levels go up by nearly six per cent this year.

219 pupils were celebrating at Redborne Upper School in Ampthill, with the average points score is up for the second year in succession for ‘academic’ subjects - contrary to the national trend where results have gone down.

24 students (achieved three or more subjects at grade A, over half the entries are graded at A*-B, and at least 96 per cent of students have been accepted on to courses that they wanted or offered a reserve choice, with very few needing to go through clearing.

Three students have been accepted into Cambridge.

Headteacher Steve Gray said “Our policy of encouraging students to study a mixture of A level and vocational courses in the sixth form allows young people to play to their strengths - it’s good to see that universities recognise the value of that approach.”