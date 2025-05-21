Budding friendships bloom: Balliol Primary School pupils enjoy planting at local retirement community

Smiles, laughter, and the scent of spring filled the gardens at The Newells in Kempston, as children from Balliol Primary School rolled up their sleeves for a special gardening session with staff and homeowners at the retirement community.

The intergenerational project has brought together pupils and homeowners on a number of occasions over the past year to plant seasonal favourites in the landscaped gardens at The Newells, an Adlington Retirement Living community. The activity aims to encourage connections across generations while nurturing an appreciation for nature.

Andy Jones, Duty Manager at The Newells, said: “We thoroughly enjoy hosting the groups of budding gardeners from Balliol Primary school. Planting flowers together is a great way to strengthen our ties with the local community. The project has been very well received by our homeowners.”

Andy and his team were on hand to welcome the children, provide guidance, and to oversee the planting process.

Andy added: “The beautifully designed gardens here are maintained by our professional team year-round. They create calming, accessible outdoor spaces with thoughtful features like raised beds, seating areas, and a summer house for socialising.”

The events have also been a hit with homeowners. Jan, aged 80, who moved to The Newells in November 2024, said: “I enjoy a spot of gardening, so it’s lovely to have raised beds where I can grow my own flowers and vegetables. I don’t have to worry about the upkeep, but I can still make use of my gardening gloves when I want to. Planting alongside the children was such a joy. Seeing their excitement was infectious!”

The project has been coordinated with Mrs Bicknell, Deputy Headteacher at Balliol Primary School.

Mrs Bicknell said: “We were so pleased when Adlington Retirement Living invited us to take part in the gardening activity. This is actually our fifth visit to The Newells. We first came this time last year and have now brought six different groups of children. They were really excited to meet some of the homeowners and help with the planting. We hope to return later this year to see how their flowers and vegetables have grown.”