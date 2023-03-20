Budding Bedford hairdressers to showcase styles fit for a king or queen

Students’ creations will no doubt be a cut above the rest

Style kings and queens will be taking to the catwalk for the annual Hair and Beauty Show at Bedford Corn Exchange.

The show – on May 25 – is organised by staff and students from Brooks Hair & Beauty Salon on the High Street, which is part of The Bedford College Group

And after training hard in root camp (geddit?), full-time students and hair and beauty apprentices from a range of salons will showcase their creative talents on the catwalk.

One of last year's creations

More than £500 worth of Love Bedford shopping vouchers have been donated as prizes to the many category winners – together with goodie bags from Body Shop and an overall top prize of £150 from Baker Brothers Jewellers.