Brother of aid worker murdered by Isis terrorists tackles extremism in talks at Bedford schools

A man whose brother was killed by Isis terrorists in Syria has given talks to Bedford pupils as part of his national tour to tackle extremism.

Mike Haines - founder of Global Acts of Unity - visited Goldington Academy and Mark Rutherford School virtually.

In 2014, footage was released of the execution of his brother, British aid worker David Haines.

Mike Haines

David had been working for a non-governmental organisation, assisting Syrian refugees, when he was captured by Isis terrorists and murdered with the footage was released to the world.

Now, Mike Haines is undertaking a tour to share his personal journey and spread a message of unity, tolerance and understanding.

He said: “The devastating loss of my brother had a life-changing impact on my family. We continue to feel his loss every day. It has not been an easy path to take to channel that pain into a powerful, positive force for good. But it has been the right one.

"Talking to students in Bedford helps to ensure that people know how to stand up to hatred. By standing together, with acceptance and understanding, we will defeat those who seek to divide us.

"The pandemic has not made it easy to connect with young people, but I am thankful for the virtual world as I am able to still spread my message via zoom to students.”

A spokesman for Mark Rutherford School said: “Mike delivered a session to our Year 10 cohort which fully engaged both staff and students throughout the session.