BILTT pupils' artwork showcased at Harpur Centre

The creative talents of pupils from Bedford Inclusive Learning and Training Trust (BILTT) will take centre stage at Harpur Centre, as their inspiring artwork goes on public display.

This exciting exhibition features a diverse range of pieces from pupils across BILTT’s schools, including Greys Education Centre, Grange Academy, and St John's School.

Each piece represents the dedication and artistic development of the pupils, celebrating their unique perspectives and talents.

This exhibition is an incredible opportunity for the pupils to share their work with the wider community, demonstrating the positive impact of inclusive education and creative expression. Harpur Centre, a popular shopping destination in the heart of Bedford, provides the perfect venue to highlight the artistic achievements of these young learners.

Art Gallery showing artwork from pupils at BILTT.

BILTT, which also includes the newly opened Rivertree Free School, is committed to fostering creativity and personal growth through its diverse and supportive learning environments.

This exhibition not only recognises the artistic talents of its pupils but also reinforces the Trust’s mission to provide inclusive, high-quality education for all.

“We are incredibly proud of our pupils and their artistic accomplishments,” said Catherine Assink, CEO of BILTT. “This exhibition is a fantastic way to showcase their hard work and creativity while engaging with the local community.”

Samantha Laycock, Harpur Centre Manager, added, “We are delighted to host this exhibition and provide a platform for local, young artists to share their talent. The creativity and passion displayed in their work is truly inspiring and we encourage everyone to visit and experience it for themselves.”

Art Gallery on window

The exhibition is now open for public viewing on the Mall in Harpur Centre. New additions will be added weekly, ensuring a continually evolving display of creativity. Visitors are encouraged to come and experience the inspiring work of BILTT’s talented pupils.