Big jump in GCSE results at Wootton Upper

Pass rates were up across the school, with the percentage of students gaining standard or strong passes in their English and maths significantly higher compared to recent years. The “Attainment 8” score – a measure of how well students do across a broad range of subjects – was also up.

Carrie McMorn, Head of School, said: “We are delighted with how well our students did this summer. The jump in results is a testament to how hard they have worked, and how well they were supported by their teachers and families. Everyone pulled out the stops this year and it has really paid off.”

“We saw improvements in so many different areas and at all levels of performance, including top grades. We were particularly pleased though with the rise in results for our Pupil Premium and SEND students. Indeed, the average grade achieved by our Pupil Premium students rose by nearly half a grade!”

Mark Lehain, Executive Headteacher, said: “Wootton is a school that is going places. Today’s results show that the changes made by the team in recent times made all the difference for our students. It’s not always been easy but seeing so many smiles and successes today made it all worthwhile. We wish them all the best for the next stage as they continue their studies or enter employment.”

1 . Contributed Andres Vesga Mantilla, who gained a grade 8, 4 grade 6s, 3 grade 5s and a grade 3. Photo: Wootton Upper School Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Molly & Florence Gleeson-Higgins, who gained 6 grade 9s, 3 grade 8s and a 7, and 2 grade 8s, 2 grade 7s, 4 grade 6s and 2 grade 5s. Photo: Wootton Upper School Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Manroop Khinda, who gained 5 grade 9s, 2 grade 8s, 2 grade 7s, and a B in Additional Maths. Photo: Wootton Upper School Photo: Submitted Photo Sales