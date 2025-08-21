Biddenham students celebrate 'superb' GCSE results

Eleanor Grylls, Head of school proudly said: "We are delighted with our students this year as a cohort and individually, as they have improved on last year’s students on some of the key measures by as much as 6% in some cases, which bodes well for their time in our Sixth form moving forward.

"The students have worked diligently throughout and have been a joy to teach."

Stand out performers were Ahmad Ikram with an incredible 10 x 9s, 2x8s and 1x7; followed closely by Max Whittle 7x9s, 4x8s and 1x 7; Kay Maxwell with 3x9s, 4x8s, 2x7s and a 5; Noah Maynard with 3x9s, 2x8s, 5x7s and 2x6s; Ismail Hussain 3x9s, 4x8s, 3x7s, 1x6; and Amaan Hussain, 2x9s, 5x8s, 4x7s and 1x6; Erika Groza with 2x9, 7x8, 1x 7 and a 6; Ravia Ahmad 1x9, 4x8s, 4x7’s and a 6; Ayaan Ali with 3x8s,3x7s and 4x6s and Aisha Ali 1x9, 4x8s, 3x7s and 3x6s, making it a family double as her sister, Tahira, was one of our topperformers at A-level.

Eleanor Grylls added: "These results are nothing short of exceptional. Our students have demonstrated not only academic excellence but also resilience, perseverance, and character. These outcomes reflect the dedication of our staff, the support of our families, and the culture of high expectations that runs throughout Biddenham.

"These achievements come as the school continues to invest in innovative teaching, personalised support, and a broad, inclusive curriculum that ensures every student has the opportunity to thrive."

Biddenham looks forward to welcoming many of these students into its thriving Sixth Form and supporting them as they take the next steps in their educational journeys

