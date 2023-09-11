News you can trust since 1845
Biddenham School opens new facilities

Biddenham School has been in receipt of a £5m capital investment from the local authority to meet the demand for places due to its popularity and success.
By Alexander QuinnContributor
Published 11th Sep 2023, 12:47 BST
This investment consisted of 6 classroom IT and Business suites, 4 new state of the art Science laboratories, 2 new long triple jump runways, and an extension to their dining facilities.

The official opening of Pearson Block was conducted by Carole Bell, longstanding governor at the school who said; "As we grow as a school in size and popularity, the school has to be able to offer an ever widening range of opportunities to our students which will see them on the right path for their future. These new facilites will help them to do this."

The Mayor, Tom Wootton, and councillors from the wards the school serves, Jim Weir, Nesreen Akhtar, Mahboob Din, and portfolio holder for Education, Jane Walker were all in attendance.

Pearson IT and Business Classroom SuitePearson IT and Business Classroom Suite
Mayor Wootton said; "We are pleased to have been able to provide these superb, much needed, facilities for the student in this tremendous school working in partnership with ASHE building contractors."

The guests were then taken on a tour of the new facilities by Biddenham's Head Prefects, Eve Piotrowski and Darius Tatu.

Principal David Bailey, said; "We are extremely pleased with our new facilities as they will add real value to the educational experience of all our students for generations to come.

"It was great that our local councillors could see the lovely new buildings."

Longstanding governor (Carole Bell) and town Mayor (Tom Wootton)Longstanding governor (Carole Bell) and town Mayor (Tom Wootton)
Biddenham International School & Sports College annual Open Evening for potential Year 7 students shall be held on Monday 2nd October 4:30pm - 7:30pm.

Followed by the Sixth Form Open Evening on Wednesday 1st November 6:00pm - 8:00pm.

