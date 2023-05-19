Biddenham International School & Sports College has just unveiled a new six state-of-the-art ICT classrooms and extension to the dining area.
The project managed by Pick Everard with Ashe Construction, was also completed on budget and on time.
Cllr Jane Walker, portfolio holder for families, education and children's services, said: “The new building and extension will provide students with state-of-the-art facilities for their studies
"We worked closely with Pick Everard and Ashe Construction to ensure the project was delivered on budget and on time, and we are very pleased with the end result."
David Bailey, principal at Biddenham International School & Sports College, said: “Thanks to this development our students have some fabulous new classrooms, dining area and science labs to enhance their school experience and future success.
"We would like to thank the local authority for supporting us to offer more school places to our local community and Ashe for producing such excellent facilities and being so accommodating.”