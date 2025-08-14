David Bailey with Tristan Burns and Meghan Coxplaceholder image
David Bailey with Tristan Burns and Meghan Cox

Biddenham A-level students excel

Biddenham has once again continued its strong track record of ensuring students achieve excellent A level results and enabling them to get onto their desired University course or degree apprenticeship.

One of our top performers was Stan Taylor, who achieved 2 A*’s in Maths and Further Maths and 2 A’s in Physics and EPQ. Stan is now off to study Theoretical Physics at Durham. Our EPQ(Extended Project Qualification) results were outstanding with the cohort posting 5 A*’s and 10 A’s - an incredible feat in a subject well regarded by Universities and employers alike.

A host of other students got top grades as well: Tonia Luccarelli got 3 A’s in French, Psychology and Criminology, Aimie Currie got 2A*’s, an A and B,Tahira Ali, a Distinction* in Business and 3A’s in EPQ, Biology and our very popular Psychology A level. Whilst Tristan Burns, who joined our Sixth Form from Goldington Academy, achieved an A in Geography, B’s in History and English literature and an A* in EPQ and is off to study for a degree in English Literature at Birmingham University.

Mudasser Rafiq got 3A’s and a B, in Maths, Biology, Chemistry and EPQ and Riyad Miah attained 2 A’s a B and D and Megan Cox was flying the flag for the Arts at Biddenham getting an A in Dance and 3B’s. Arqam Amour also did really well achieving ABBC in his 4 A levels and Safa Sikander was awarded 2A’s and 2 B’s; Fatima Begum, a Distinction, 2 B’s and an A*.

Finally, we’d like to pay tribute to Tanzina Hussain who overcame significant health issues, resulting in a great deal of remote learning, to achieve a Distinction* and Distinction in Business and Health and Social Care respectively.

As you can see our students have done exceptionally well across a wide range of subject areas and through great teaching and support for their learning - and their own hard work of course - have got themselves where they want to be in the next phase of their lives.

David Bailey, Biddenham Principal said, ‘We are proud to offer a range of subjects Post !6 at Biddenham and more importantly teach our students well so they reach their potential and get where they want to be in life, whether that’s a degree apprenticeship with Deloittes or a top university. On a personal note my own Nephew, Joe Dodson, got a Distinction *, a Distinction, a C and a D; another proud day for my family as he heads off to Nottingham University to study. We wish all our students every success and happiness in all their future adventures.’

