BFRS brings Vision experience to Kimberley Sixth Form College

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service in partnership with Bedfordshire Police attended Kimberley Sixth Form College (KSFC) on Thursday 3 October 2024 to provide road safety educational advice to support the NPCC Fatal Four Operation (Young Drivers) Campaign which runs from 23 September to 6 October 2024.

The morning included showcasing Vision, the virtual reality van which is a dedicated resource aimed at educating drivers, particularly young drivers, on the biggest risk factors associated with driving – using a mobile phone, speeding, drink and drug driving and not wearing a seat belt.

This experience is designed to ensure drivers understand the risks to themselves and others and aims to teach drivers how to minimise the chance of having a collision, which could cause serious injury or death.

Nicola Genders, Assistant Principal at KSFC, said: “We had approximately 300 year 12 students take part in the experience and they each found it really interesting learning about the different factors associated with driving safely, as well as getting to try out the virtual reality van and reaction time test. Some students even got try on the fire and rescue service uniform - which they loved!

Students get the Vision expereince

“Thank you for a fantastic, interactive and educational afternoon.”

Matt Hyland, Station Commander Prevention, said: “Living in a predominantly rural county means that having the ability to drive at a young age is very important for work and leisure and gives young people more independence.

“With that freedom comes the huge responsibility to consider other road users and to adhere to the law but as we all know, younger drivers don’t have the benefit of having the years of driving experience that is often needed to be able to pre-empt other people’s behaviour and taking action to avoid.

“This can be made even more difficult if that driver is distracted by their phone or driving too fast. We also know that less experienced drivers are in the process of developing safe driving habits and this campaign will help bring some focus to that too.”

BFRS at KSFC

Educational establishments and community groups catering for young people aged 15 and above are now able to arrange for the Vision Van to attend events throughout the year, for further information and to book the Vision Van please go to Vision VR | Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service (bedsfire.gov.uk)

According to figures from road safety charity Brake, drivers aged 16-19 are a third more likely to die in a car crash than those aged 40-49, while nearly one in four 18–24-year-olds crash their vehicles within two years of passing their driving test. Young drivers are also found to be at greater risk on the roads due to inexperience and over-confidence.

The Vision Van is being used as part of Bedfordshire's Road Safety Partnership's mission to reduce road casualties by 50 per cent by 2035.