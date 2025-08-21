Best ever GCSE results for Wixams Academy

Lily achieved an amazing set of grades

GCSE results at Wixams Academy have taken another positive step forward with better grades obtained by pupils and an increase in the top grades of 9-7 being achieved by pupils across all subjects.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wixams Academy are pleased that more pupils have the grades they deserve. These results will cement Wixams Academy’s reputation as an ambitious and improving school which is getting better results year on year.

Amongst 168 pupils taking GCSEs this year:

52% of pupils achieved between a grade 9 and grade 5 in both English and Maths.

73% of pupils achieved between a grade 9 and grade 4 in both English and Maths.

These are the best combined English and Maths results since the school opened.

11 pupils achieved an average grade of a 7 and above across their subjects

70 pupils achieved an average grade of a 5 and above across their subjects.

A record number of pupils achieved the grades they needed to continue their A-level studies at Wixams Academy.

Scarlet was delighted with her results.

Mr Nathaniel Wilson, Headteacher, said: “It is very pleasing to see an improvement in results across the board. This is a testament to the hard work of staff and pupils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Subjects with more than 30% of grades in the top 9-7 range include Biology, Chemistry, Further Maths, Religious Studies, Physics and History and demonstrate that the school is performing well across both humanities and the sciences.

"I am also proud that our pupils who have taken broader vocational subjects including Media and Food & Nutrition have done very well with the best results in these subjects since the school opened.

"This year’s results show an increase from 2024, and I look forward to working with all our staff and pupils to continue this trend going forward.”

Bella, who achieved 9 Grade 9s and 1 Grade 8

Head of Sixth Form and Director of Secondary Education for Knowledge Schools Trust, Hywel Jones, noted that: “We are looking forward to continuing the work to make Wixams Academy one of the best schools in Bedfordshire, and these results are a solid step along the way. I am looking forward to welcoming our new Year 12 students into our Sixth Form and helping to shape their future plans for university and beyond”.