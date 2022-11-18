Beds University Open Days in Luton, Bedford and Aylesbury: Here's everything you need to know

The University of Bedfordshire is opening both their Luton and Bedford sites up on Saturday (November 19) as well as hosting an Aylesbury drop-in to help potential students decide where they would like to study.

Both the Luton campus (Park Square, LU1 3JU) and the Bedford campus (Polhill Avenue, MK41 9EA) will open from 10am-2pm.

If you are interested in Midwifery and nursing, the University of Bedfordshire are also hosting an Aylesbury drop in on Saturday (December 3) from 10am-1pm, at Stoke Mandeville Hospital (Mandeville Road Aylesbury HP21 8AL).

The University of Bedfordshire are welcoming prospective students with a number of upcoming Open Days.

There is also set to be an online open day on December 7, which you can register for through their website.

The University said that: “Our Open Days give you the opportunity to find out exactly what it is like to be a student here.

“You will leave our Open Day with all the information on your course(s), support services, what to expect from being a student here, accommodation and, most of all, the wide range of activities available to you while studying. Our aim is to help you enjoy your day on campus and show you how we prepare you for life after graduation from the first step you take on campus as a proud student at the University of Bedfordshire.”

David Seaton, Assistant Director of Student Recruitment & Admissions at the University of Bedfordshire, said: “Attending an Open Day is highly recommended for anyone considering studying at University. It gives applicants the chance to understand more about the institution, meet academics and support teams, and speak to current students about their experience. Attending an Open Day will truly help you make an informed decision on your future opportunities.

“The University of Bedfordshire runs a series of Open Days throughout the academic year. Visitors to the University can experience first-hand what it’s like to study on campus, take part in interactive workshops and also get information on Student Finance and the Admissions process. Also, our superb team of Student Ambassadors – who are all currently studying at the University – are always available to answer any questions about student life and to discover their experiences whilst studying at the University of Bedfordshire.”