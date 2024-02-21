Bedfordshire’s young autistic people get help and support thanks to Freemasons
and live on Freeview channel 276
The charity runs the Bedford based Transitions Group for young autistic adults aged 18 - 25, which also offers social activities, holiday programs, and parent/carer workshops, aimed at reducing isolation and improving well-being.
Users of the charity’s service reported that 96 per cent of participants reported that they felt less isolated, 97 per cent felt they understood how to manage their anxiety better, and 95 per cent felt they had improved self-esteem after accessing the Transitions program.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The grant from Bedfordshire Freemasons comes through the Masonic Charitable Foundation, which is funded by Freemasons, their families and friends, from across England and Wales.
Elizabeth Cook, the Senior Adults Manager of Autism Bedfordshire, said:
“We’re very grateful to Bedfordshire Freemasons for their generous support of our transitions group. This is vital for autistic young adults who often face challenges and barriers in their transition to adulthood. With this grant, we can continue to provide them with the support and opportunities they need to achieve their goals and aspirations.”
Clive Walsh from Bedfordshire Freemasons, said:
“I’m very pleased we’ve been able to help Autism Bedfordshire with their hugely important programme helping local young autistic people improve their skills and confidence as they enter adulthood and the job market. Autism can often be a significant barrier to finding work and skills like this can transform the prospects of these young people as they start their adult lives.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
For further information about Autism Bedfordshire, please contact [email protected] (01234 214871)
About Autism Bedfordshire
Autism Bedfordshire is an independent charity that provides information, advice and practical support to autistic children, young people and adults and their families in Bedfordshire. The charity’s services help break down the barriers to social participation for autistic people and their families by providing places where they can go and feel comfortable, accepted, and not judged by society. Autism Bedfordshire also offers training and advocacy to raise awareness and understanding about autism in the community.
For further information about the Masonic Charitable Foundation, please contact Guy Roberts, Press Officer ([email protected] (0203 146 3311)
About the Masonic Charitable Foundation
The Masonic Charitable Foundation (MCF) is one of the largest grant-making charities in the country. Funded entirely through the generosity of Freemasons and their families, the MCF awards millions of pounds each year to local and national charities that help vulnerable people, advance medical research and provide opportunities for young people. The MCF also helps to fund vital services such as hospices and air ambulances and regularly contributes to worldwide appeals for disaster relief. In total, MCF support helps to improve the lives of thousands of people every year in England, Wales and internationally. As well as providing grants to charities, the MCF supports Freemasons and their families with a financial, health or family need. Visit www.mcf.org.uk