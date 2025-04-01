Bedfordshire Visiting Professor wins prestigious award for language testing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Visiting Professor from the University of Bedfordshire has been awarded the Cambridge/ILTA Distinguished Achievement Award for her contributions to the field of language testing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rev. Professor Lynda Taylor, a Visiting Professor with the Centre for Research in English Language Learning and Assessment (CRELLA), will receive the award – which is one of the most prestigious honours in the field of language testing – at the Language Testing Research Colloquium (LTRC) conference in Bangkok in June.

With a career spanning 35 years, Rev. Professor Taylor has played a key role in language assessment research and practice, including major revisions to the IELTS test – now taken by 3.75 million candidates annually. She has held key leadership roles at Cambridge University Press & Assessment, serving as a Research Officer, Senior Research and Validation Coordinator, and Assistant Director.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After working in roles at CRELLA for several years, Rev. Professor Taylor then rejoined the research centre as a Visiting Professor. She continues to lead research and contribute to the advancement of language testing. Her pioneering work on language assessment literacy (LAL) and special needs accommodations, among other influential contributions, has significantly advanced the research field by embracing all stakeholder groups, including those with special needs, and has enhanced the standards of language testing practices.

Rev. Professor Lynda Taylor

One of Rev. Professor Taylor’s nominators praised her as ‘a leading global voice in second language assessment’, highlighting her important influence on the field through research, test development, and mentorship.

Speaking about her win, she said: “This award is a huge honour in our field, and I feel humbled to have been selected for it. I've loved my career in language testing and assessment since it first started in the 1980s. The warmth of recognition from friends and colleagues since the award was announced has touched me deeply.

"I'm grateful to Cambridge Assessment English for the many opportunities over the years to develop my expertise in language testing and assessment worldwide. Thanks also to ILTA for fostering such a vibrant community as our field evolves with changes in education, society, and technology.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finally, I'd like to thank the 'CRELLA family' to which I belong – you have enriched and supported me in good times and in the more challenging seasons of my life. I’m sure that Cyril [late Professor Cyril Weir, Founder of CRELLA and Lynda’s long-term colleague and friend] would be very proud of us!”

Rev. Professor Taylor’s recognition follows another success for CRELLA this year, as Dr Nick Glasson, a PhD graduate from the University, has been awarded the Jacqueline Ross TOEFL Dissertation Award. He will also receive his award at the LTRC in June.