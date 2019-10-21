Bedfordshire schools group announce new chairman

The Sharnbrook Academy Federation (SAF) has appointed Dr Jeremy Reynolds as its new chairman.

Dr Reynolds has been a trustee on the board since February 2018, and was previously vice-chairman last year.

He is also chairman of the Education Support Partnership, an organisation which provides support to people working in education, supporting them to improve their health and wellbeing.

Dr Reynolds has also been a director at different companies including Ecobank Transnational Inc., Barclaycard and Visa Inc.

He said: “I am delighted to have been appointed as chairman of the Sharnbrook Academy Federation and I am looking forward to continuing the great work that’s already going on.

“I have learnt a lot during my time on the board, and it has been hugely insightful to work alongside the previous chairman Sean Hanson over the past year. I believe as a trust we have a fantastic opportunity ahead of us to continue to strive for excellence across all aspects of our schools and I will be relentless in my attempts to improve outcomes for all students.”

Stelios Mores, vice-chairman of the Sharnbrook Academy Federation board, said: “Dr Reynolds has been an essential figure on the board over the past couple of years and we are excited to support him in this new role, as we collectively continue to strive to achieve strong academic success, alongside first-rate extracurricular opportunities for all our students.”