When it comes to teaching children essential numeracy and literacy skills, the Bedfordshire county is home to plenty of primary schools that continue to do an excellent job.

The Government’s latest preliminary performance figures for state-funded primary schools were released last month, shortly after it published delayed performance figures for secondary schools. From this data, we’ve been able to compare how state primary schools across the Central Bedfordshire, Bedford Borough and Luton Borough Council areas did, to create a league table of Bedfordshire’s top performers overall.

This is based on one key figure: the percentage of each school’s pupils who completed Year 6 in the 2023/24 academic year, who met the Government’s expected standards in three key areas - reading, writing and maths. We’ve included only those which exceed both the national and local authority area’s average, with more than 75% of their pupils achieving this significant goal.

Local families with their finger on the performance data pulse will spot some familiar names from last year’s Bedfordshire rankings. But quite a few new schools have also made this year’s list - ranging from tiny village schools to larger ones in places like Bedford and Luton.

Each school included also had an overall Ofsted rating of ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ before this measure was recently dropped, or, if they’ve been inspected more recently, had at least ‘good’ grades across the board. This means that the quality of education provided, student behaviour and attitudes, school leadership and management and student safeguarding were all found to meet or exceed government standards last time the school was inspected.

Here were the 16 schools from across Bedfordshire that came out on top:

1 . Tennyson Road Primary School At the top of the list is Tennyson Road, a primary school in Luton, with a roll size of about 744. It was formerly rated 'outstanding' overall by Ofsted - and was second overall on last year's league table. In the 2023/24 school year, 91% of its pupils met the government's expected standards in reading, writing, and maths - compared to averages of 61% both locally and nationally.

2 . Hillborough Junior School Another school in Luton, Hillborough is a junior school, taking children from the age of 7. It has about 360 pupils, and was formerly rated 'outstanding' overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, 90% of its pupils met the government's expected standards in reading, writing, and maths - compared to averages of 61% both locally and nationally.

3 . Lark Rise Academy Lark Rise is a primary school in Dunstable. It has a roll size of about 360, and was formerly rated 'outstanding' overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, 82% of its pupils met the government's expected standards in reading, writing, and maths - compared to averages of 53% locally and 61% nationally.