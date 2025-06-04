Bedford's top A-level schools revealed: See where your 6th form ranks

No, it’s not as confusing as you might think – as these figures merely tell you how much progress students have made between the end of key stage 4 and the end of their A-level studies.

They are calculated by comparing the A-level results of students at your school or college with ones across England.

A score above zero obviously means students made more progress than other students across England. And a score below zero means students made less progress.

But if you see a negative progress score, don’t panic. It doesn’t mean students made no progress – or the school or college has failed. Rather that students made less progress than other students across England.

If you cant see your child’s school in our list, it’s because no data was available.

1 . Bedford School Progress score = above average 0.24 with an average grade of B+ Photo: Mark Lewis Photo Sales

2 . Bedford Academy Progress score = above average 0.22 with an average grade of C Photo: GSS Architecture Photo Sales

3 . Bedford Modern School Progress score = above average 0.22 with an average grade of B+ Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Bedford Greenacre Independent School Progress score = average 0.12 with an average grade of C Photo: Submitted Photo Sales