How does your 6th form rank?How does your 6th form rank?
How does your 6th form rank?

Bedford's top A-level schools revealed: See where your 6th form ranks

By Clare Turner
Published 4th Jun 2025, 17:15 BST
Updated 4th Jun 2025, 17:20 BST
The best sixth forms are ranked each year based on a progress score.

No, it’s not as confusing as you might think – as these figures merely tell you how much progress students have made between the end of key stage 4 and the end of their A-level studies.

They are calculated by comparing the A-level results of students at your school or college with ones across England.

A score above zero obviously means students made more progress than other students across England. And a score below zero means students made less progress.

But if you see a negative progress score, don’t panic. It doesn’t mean students made no progress – or the school or college has failed. Rather that students made less progress than other students across England.

If you cant see your child’s school in our list, it’s because no data was available.

Progress score = above average 0.24 with an average grade of B+

1. Bedford School

Progress score = above average 0.24 with an average grade of B+ Photo: Mark Lewis

Photo Sales
Progress score = above average 0.22 with an average grade of C

2. Bedford Academy

Progress score = above average 0.22 with an average grade of C Photo: GSS Architecture

Photo Sales
Progress score = above average 0.22 with an average grade of B+

3. Bedford Modern School

Progress score = above average 0.22 with an average grade of B+ Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Progress score = average 0.12 with an average grade of C

4. Bedford Greenacre Independent School

Progress score = average 0.12 with an average grade of C Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BedfordEngland
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice