Bedford's Castle Newnham joins Bedfordshire Schools Trust

The 2024/25 academic year marks the start of a new chapter after Castle Newnham officially joined the Bedfordshire Schools Trust (BEST).

Castle Newnham is an all-through school providing education to 1,400 pupils from Reception to Year 11 in the heart of Bedford.

It becomes the 11th school in the BEST family of schools and nurseries, but the trust's first in Bedford borough.

BEST chief executive officer, Dr Alan Lee, said: “This is a significant milestone for both the school and the trust. BEST has now grown into an organisation of 11 schools and five nurseries, with over 1,000 staff and 8,000 learners.

Senior school and trust leaders gather at the welcome presentation at Castle Newnham

“We are considerably stronger together, and very much look forward to developing the many opportunities that now exist for further success.”

Dr Lee was joined by other BEST senior leaders at the school this morning (Monday 2 September) to welcome staff on their first inset day back after the summer break. They also gave further insight into how the trust's central services are set up and the kind of support the school will now have access to and benefit from.

Castle Newnham Primary headteacher, Kat Edwards, and secondary headteacher, Sara Levesley, said: “We are really excited for this next new chapter in the Castle Newnham story.

“We are a school at the heart of and for the local community, and being part of BEST will bring many added benefits for our pupils and our staff.”

Castle Newnham chair of governors, Tom Barwood, said: “We have long felt that joining BEST was the best way forward for our school.

“This is an exciting next step for our community and we are looking forward to the future.”