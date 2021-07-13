Bedford whistle player named All Britain champ

A student at Bedford Modern School has been named All Britain Champion for whistle playing WATCH HIS AWARD-WINNING PERFORMANCE ABOVE

Year 10 pupil Adam Lloyd was given the award in the 15-18 age group at the 2021 All Britain Fleadh - the national competition for traditional Irish music.

He also won two silver medals for slow air playing on both whistle and flute and a bronze for his flute playing.

The annual competition usually attracts more than 3,000 competitors and spectators and was due to be held in Coventry in 2021.

However, due to Covid restrictions, it was held online.

Adam was required to submit recordings of his performances for the regional heats and finals, and at the age of 15 he was one of the youngest to compete in his category.

His winning performance featured a hornpipe, a jig and a reel.

Mary Perry, assistant director of music at the school, said: “Adam is a wonderful musician and I am delighted that he has been so successful in this competition.