Do you fancy a career in the forensic sciences?

You might be forgiven for thinking this picture is real – but fear not.

As students at The Bedford Sixth Form (TBSF) were taking part in a realistic forensic science scenario similar to the ones you see on TV shows like CSI.

It’s hoped by showing what’s involved, they may be interested in a career as a scenes of crime officers (SoCO).

The CSI roadshow

The roadshow was in conjunction with the University of Bedfordshire.

Dr Deepshikha, science teacher at TBSF, said: “The event was aimed at providing students from various study streams with an opportunity to examine, collect, and photograph evidence of a crime scene.

“I am pleased to report that the event was a great success. The students enjoyed and learned from it, and we received positive feedback from attendees.”

