You might be forgiven for thinking this picture is real – but fear not.
As students at The Bedford Sixth Form (TBSF) were taking part in a realistic forensic science scenario similar to the ones you see on TV shows like CSI.
It’s hoped by showing what’s involved, they may be interested in a career as a scenes of crime officers (SoCO).
The roadshow was in conjunction with the University of Bedfordshire.
Dr Deepshikha, science teacher at TBSF, said: “The event was aimed at providing students from various study streams with an opportunity to examine, collect, and photograph evidence of a crime scene.
“I am pleased to report that the event was a great success. The students enjoyed and learned from it, and we received positive feedback from attendees.”
Interested in careers which spin-off from science A-levels? Visit The Bedford Sixth Form on Bromham Road, Bedford. See www.bedfordsixthform.ac.uk for more details.