News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Pharmacies to offer prescriptions for 7 new conditions amid GP crisis
42 minutes ago Harry Potter star rushed to hospital with infection
3 hours ago Police cleared by two watchdogs over handling of Nicola Bulley case
5 hours ago GB News in breach of Ofcom rules for second time
5 hours ago The Demon Headmaster’s Terrence Hardiman dies aged 86
7 hours ago Deposit-free mortgage aimed at trapped renters launched for first time

Bedford students learn how to solve crime - CSI style

Do you fancy a career in the forensic sciences?

By Clare Turner
Published 9th May 2023, 15:53 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 17:26 BST

You might be forgiven for thinking this picture is real – but fear not.

As students at The Bedford Sixth Form (TBSF) were taking part in a realistic forensic science scenario similar to the ones you see on TV shows like CSI.

It’s hoped by showing what’s involved, they may be interested in a career as a scenes of crime officers (SoCO).

Most Popular
The CSI roadshowThe CSI roadshow
The CSI roadshow

The roadshow was in conjunction with the University of Bedfordshire.

Dr Deepshikha, science teacher at TBSF, said: “The event was aimed at providing students from various study streams with an opportunity to examine, collect, and photograph evidence of a crime scene.

“I am pleased to report that the event was a great success. The students enjoyed and learned from it, and we received positive feedback from attendees.”

Interested in careers which spin-off from science A-levels? Visit The Bedford Sixth Form on Bromham Road, Bedford. See www.bedfordsixthform.ac.uk for more details.