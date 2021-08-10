Bedford students from Kimbolton School made the grade with A-level success

Two students from Kimbolton School are preparing for the next stage of their careers after receiving their A-level results.

Amelia Crimp, from Cardington, has been accepted by Bristol to read Liberal Arts and Katie Jackson, from Thurleigh, is going to Exeter to study Marketing and Management.

Headmaster Jonathan Belbin said: “Against a backdrop of a global pandemic which put students, parents and teachers under immense pressure - plus the ever-changing advice about the grading system to be deployed by schools - students across the country have had to show resilience, adaptability and flexibility on another level.

Amelia Crimp celebrating being accepted to read Liberal Arts at Bristol

"This year’s public examination arrangements have placed unique demands on all schools and unsurprisingly have led to different grade profiles across the country. We are delighted that the vast majority of our students are now heading for their universities of choice or have a strong platform from which to embark upon the world of work.”

Katie Jackson, third from left, opening her results. She is going to Exeter to study Marketing and Management