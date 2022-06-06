Bedford students dye-ing to prove they've made the cut

Businesses in the town rallied to make the return of the Bedford College Hair & Beauty Show a success.

The catwalk event at the Corn Exchange had been missed for two years due to lockdowns and restrictions - but it came back with a bang.

And hair and beauty students from the Brooks High Street training salon - part of The Bedford College Group - prepared a range of outstanding styles for the show, sponsored by Love Bedford.

The BedfordBID organisation gave £500 worth of Love Bedford shopping vouchers as prizes, goodie bags were donated by Body Shop in Silver Street - and the finale was a £150 voucher from Bakers Brothers of St Peter’s Street.

Gemma Jones, from Brooks, said: “This has been an enormous journey for many of our students and to be part of this event is a highlight of training.”

Sam Laycock, BedfordBID chair, said: “Hair and beauty are two services which cannot be accessed over the internet, these businesses, represented here by their young apprentices and by the trainees of the future, are at the heart of the town centre of Bedford.”

