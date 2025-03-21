Bedford student shortlisted for national library award for "being role model to other boys"

Alex Lamb. Picture: SLA

A Bedford pupil has been recognised for his dedication to his school library by making it to the finals of a national award.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alex Lamb, a student from Bedford School, was shortlisted for "being a role model to other boys and helping to ensure that the library is a calm space where students can work or relax and read away from the bustle of school life”.

He is a finalist in the secondary category of the UK Pupil Library Assistant of the Year Awards, the annual awards are organised by the School Library Association and the CILIP School Libraries Group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex said: "The school library is important for me personally because not only is it a place for academic research and leisure reading, but it is also the calm and quiet space I go to in order to get away from the bustle of everyday school life.

"While it has helped me further my academics, it has perhaps more importantly been a place I know I can rely on to boost my mental health, resulting in me seeing benefits to the rest of my life as well."

His school librarian said: “It is the true measure of Alex – and everything that he has given to the library – that we already know he will leave behind a humongous set of boots to fill; we feel incredibly lucky to have had Alex as a pupil librarian.”

The UK Pupil Library Assistant of the Year Award is in its 12th year and shines a light on those pupils who volunteer in their school libraries.

The winners will be revealed by children’s author and comedian, Russell Kane, at a ceremony in London next week.