Bedford student champion in the running for Women in Defence national award

Cranfield University lecturer and student champion Dr Annie Maddison Warren is in the running for an Inspirational Award at the 2019 Women in Defence Awards.

Dr Maddison Warren is shortlisted for her dedication to nurturing the defence and security academics of the future.

Dr Maddison Warren

She is the driving force behind the Doctoral Community at Cranfield Defence and Security (CDS), an approach which has been adopted University-wide, transforming the research student experience across all disciplines.

Dr Maddison Warren said: “A vibrant research community brings with it inspiration, energy and an exciting glimpse into future academic talents.

"I’ve been privileged to support our students and see their trajectory of success. I’m delighted to be shortlisted for this award and to have my work recognised in this way.”

The only shortlisted nominee from a university, Dr Maddison Warren appears alongside military personnel and staff from civil service, intelligence and industry organisations.

Professor Mark Richardson, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Defence and Security says: “Congratulations to Annie on this richly deserved honour. She has added layers of academic, welfare and development support for our research students, a model now adopted across the university.

"The stimulating and inspirational research environment at Cranfield is flourishing, and this is in no small part down to Annie’s efforts."

Women in Defence is a community of men and women dedicated to improving gender balance across the Defence sector.