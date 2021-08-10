Bedford Sixth Form celebrates high achievers as A-level results announced
Students were given grades determined by teachers
Bedford Sixth Form's headteacher Helen Smith has welcomed the A-level results of her students.
It was certainly a case of 'Top of the Class' as the Bromham Road college boasted a whole host of high achievers.
After exams were cancelled for a second consecutive year due to Covid, thousands of students were given grades determined by teachers, with pupils assessed only on what they have been taught during the pandemic.
The Bedford Sixth Form highest achievers 2021 were:
Rosie Bullman (A*A*A*) University of the Arts London - Fashion Imaging and Illustration
Connor Churchman (A*A*A*) University of Cambridge - Archaeology
George Miller (A*A*A*) University of Westminster, London - Fine Art Mixed Media
Charlotte O'Dell (A*A*A*) Norwich University of the Arts - Photography
Dee'Anna Petrucci (A*A*A*) Lancaster University - Law with Politics
Kesia Sawdon (A*A*A*A*) University of Bath - Natural Sciences (Sandwich)
Frederick Upton (A*A*A*) University of Cambridge - Anglo-Saxon, Norse, and Celtic
And demand is so high for places at The Bedford Sixth Form this September that applications have already closed.