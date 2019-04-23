Bedford schools trust appoint new chief executive

A group of four Bedford schools have a new chief executive.

David Morris will now head the HEART Academies Trust which runs Bedford Academy and three primaries: Cauldwell, Shackleton and Shortstown.

In his previous post at a Coventry multi-academy trust, David transformed eight out of nine schools into Good and Outstanding by Ofsted standards.

The ninth is on target to make the grade by the autumn.

The trust’s new chairman, David Hoare, said: “When we met David and talked to him we realised he was a candidate of outstanding talent and experience in supporting both primary and secondary schools.”

Mr Morris said: “I am very excited to be joining such an active and committed community around the HEART Academies Trust.

“I am really looking forward to working with and supporting our headteachers to deliver the outstanding results that our parents want for their children.”